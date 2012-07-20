MELBOURNE, July 20 Australia's basketball
governing body will review its travel policy after being
criticised for flying their men's team to the London Olympics in
business class but putting their women's team in economy class.
The different travel arrangements were slammed by Australian
media and politicians called for the teams to receive equal
treatment.
"We should bear in mind that in fact, historically, more
funding has been directed towards the Opals," Basketball
Australia's acting chief executive Scott Derwin said in a
statement.
"But the simple fact is when a policy results in gender
inequality, it's very clearly not the right policy going
forward.
"I am putting in place a review of our Olympic travel policy
with the goal of ensuring there is equity between travel
arrangements for the men's and women's teams attending future
Olympics.
"Part of this review will include consultations with the
Opals, the Boomers, and the Australian Olympic Committee."
Australia's women's basketball team, dubbed the Opals, have
won silver at the past three Olympics, while their male
counterparts have never medalled.
The criticism came in the wake of a controversy over travel
arrangements for Japan's soccer Olympians, whose world champion
women also flew to London in coach as opposed to the less
successful men's team, who flew business class.
(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by ...)