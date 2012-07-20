(Adds Japan soccer teams, Indian tennis)
MELBOURNE, July 20 Australia's basketball
governing body will review its travel policy after being
criticised for flying their men's team to the London Olympics in
business class but putting their women's team in economy class.
The different travel arrangements were slammed by Australian
media and politicians called for the teams to receive equal
treatment, while other Asian nations have also found some of
their Olympic arrangements branded sexist.
"We should bear in mind that in fact, historically, more
funding has been directed towards the Opals," Basketball
Australia's acting chief executive, Scott Derwin, said in a
statement, referring to the women's team.
"But the simple fact is when a policy results in gender
inequality, it's very clearly not the right policy going
forward.
"I am putting in place a review of our Olympic travel policy
with the goal of ensuring there is equity between travel
arrangements for the men's and women's teams attending future
Olympics.
"Part of this review will include consultations with the
Opals, the Boomers, and the Australian Olympic Committee."
Australia's women's basketball team have won silver at the
past three Olympics, while their male counterparts -- the
Boomers -- have never medalled.
The criticism came in the wake of a controversy over travel
arrangements for Japan's soccer Olympians, whose world champion
women also flew to London in more basic conditions than the less
successful men's team.
Though it received much international attention, the story
had only limited coverage in the Japanese media, with major
newspapers ignoring it or relegating it to their sports
sections. One exception was the Nikkan Sports daily, which homed
in on the gender angle.
"The JFA (Japan Football Association) perpetuated the sexist
divide that has existed in the world of soccer for a long time,"
the newspaper said, describing how the men's soccer team enjoyed
the comforts of business class while the women on the same
12-hour flight to Paris had to make do with premium economy.
It quoted a football association official as saying the
difference in treatment was not due to gender, but to the
athletes' status.
"The men's team has consisted of professionals since the
Atlanta Olympics in 1996, so it's been a rule that they fly
business. The female team are amateurs, and they aren't that big
physique-wise, so they fly economy. Yet, we decided to upgrade
the women's team to premium economy because they have a lot of
fans and are expected to win a medal," the paper quoted the
official as saying in a July 6 story that followed the
announcement of Olympic team's travel arrangements.
Last month, Indian tennis player Sania Mirza accused the
national tennis federation of using her selection for the
Olympics as "bait" to placate a male doubles specialist, an
episode she said represented the "humiliation of Indian
womanhood".
(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Sydney, Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai
and Tomasz Janowski in Tokyo; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)