By Larry Fine
LONDON, July 29 The U.S. men's basketball team
launched their Olympic title defence with a joyful display of
high-flying skill, soaring past France 98-71 on Sunday.
No-look assists, alley-oop passes for thunderous dunks and
sublime ball-handling drew oohs and ahs from a packed Olympic
Basketball Arena crowd on the opening day of action in the men's
basketball tournament.
EuroBasket silver medallists France, whose preparation for
the Games was hampered due to problems with several of their top
players, kept it close in the early going before the U.S. team
cut loose.
The Americans blew it open after a 22-21 first quarter by
scoring the first 11 points of the second quarter and then
raised their game even higher.
Kevin Durant led the way with 22 points, with Kevin Love
coming off the bench to contribute 14 inside points.
Ali Traore led France with 12 points, and Tony Parker scored
10.
LeBron James only put nine points on the scoreboard, but had
a hand in a number of highlight moments, making a jaw-dropping
bounce pass through traffic covering two-thirds of the court to
hit Kevin Durant going to the basket.
After one nifty, no-look drop off pass from James Harden,
"King" James finished at the hoop with a ferocious slam that
moved him to hang swaying from the rim for an extra few seconds
to celebrate.
Next up for the U.S. team will be Tunisia, while France play
a key game against Argentina on Tuesday.
(Editing by Nigel Hunt)