LONDON, July 31 Tunisia slowed down the dazzling
U.S. men's basketball team in the first half before the Olympic
champions found supersonic mode to record a 110-63 win on
Tuesday that ended the second batch of games in Group A.
The Africans led 15-12 with less than three minutes to go in
the first quarter when American coach Mike Krzyzewski sent a
fresh crew of Russell Westbrook, Kevin Love, Carmelo Anthony,
Deron Williams and Andre Iguodala on to the court.
The new lineup then reeled off the last nine points of the
quarter to turn the deficit into a 21-15 advantage.
"A lot of times when you're watching games you pick up on
things," Williams told reporters. "Our game plan was to switch
and deny but we weren't really denying them the ball.
"Then we wanted to get out in transition and run. We just
tried to pick up the tempo and momentum of the game."
Tunisia, led by power forward Makram Ben Romdhane,
stubbornly kept close, pulling within 35-30 in the second
quarter before the Americans put on another burst to lead 46-33
at the intermission.
Ten points in a row to start the second half put the game
out of reach and the U.S. team proceeded to put on a thunderous
display of dunking, with LeBron James, Westbrook, Iguodala and
most notably Anthony Davis putting on a show.
The 19-year-old Davis, the only U.S. player without NBA
experience, rattled the rim with three slam dunks and scored 12
points in just under 12 minutes.
"It was real fun just playing with these guys," said Davis,
the first pick of the NBA draft by the New Orleans Hornets.
"I came out of the game after a minute and a half and Melo
(Carmelo Anthony) said, 'Leave him in coach. What are you taking
him out for'?".
Tunisia coach Adel Tlatli said he was proud of the way his
team played in the first half and saluted the U.S. for not
trying to embarrass his players.
"They could have absolutely taken us to the cleaners," he
said through an interpreter. "But coach K's discipline made sure
that didn't happen and they played with dignity and for that
we're very grateful."
Ben Romdhane led Tunisia (0-2) with 22 points and 11
rebounds.
"Ben Romdhane played a magnificent game," Krzyzewski said.
"He played with great heart. In the second half our defence
picked up."
The U.S. improved to 2-0 in the preliminary round, joining
2008 silver medallists Spain, Russia and Brazil on that mark.
In Group B, Spain beat Australia 82-70, Russia defeated
China 73-54 and Brazil overcame Britain 67-62 on Tuesday.
Australia, China and Britain all have 0-2 records.
France have a 1-1 record in Group A after defeating
Argentina, who are also 1-1, by a 71-64 scoreline in a game
featuring the first duel between long-time San Antonio Spurs
team mates Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.
Parker led France with 17 points while Ginobili had 26
points for Argentina.
