LONDON Aug 2 France seized the upper hand in a
battle for positioning in the men's Olympic basketball
tournament with a pivotal 82-74 victory over Lithuania to
improve to 2-1 on Thursday with two games left in the
preliminary round.
A suffocating French defence limited the world championship
bronze medallists to nine points in the third quarter to erase a
43-39 deficit and take a 59-52 lead.
Lithuania could only add two more points in the first five
minutes of the fourth quarter as France roared to a comfortable
lead.
"In the third quarter we were everywhere," Nicolas Batum
told reporters.
Tony Parker made 9-of-14 shots in scoring 27 points. Batum
scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting.
"Tony Parker took over in the second half and we tried to
fight back to cut the lead but unfortunately, we couldn't," said
Lithuania coach Kleiza Kemzura.
The result gave France a strong chance to finish second in
Group A and probably relegated Lithuania (1-2) to fourth place,
which would put them up against the top seed in Group B in the
quarters.
"Great, I feel great," said France captain Boris Diaw.
"That's what we needed, a couple of wins to get to the
quarter-final round. We were feeling confident after winning
against Argentina, but the pressure was on us.
"We played all in and that's what was good. We played from
the first minute to the last minute. It felt great."
Lithuania were led by 18 points from Martynas Pocius, who
missed only two of six three-point attempt, while the rest of
the team was 2-of-15 from beyond the arc.
Australia took their first positive step after hard-fought
losses to Spain and Brazil by beating China 81-61 in a clash
that could put them on the road to claiming the fourth
quarter-finals spot from Group B.
Guard Patrick Mills led Australia with 20 points, while
David Andersen contributed 17 points.
The game between the winless teams hinged on Australia's use
of three players to stymie China's scoring threat, Yi Jianlian,
who was limited to just seven shots and 13 points.
Yi hurt his right knee in a collision on the court and was
helped off at the end of the game. China coach Bob Donewald Jr.
said he was not sure about the extent of Yi's injury.
Wang Shipeng led China with 21 points.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)