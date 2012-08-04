LONDON Aug 4 Russia roared back from a 20-2
deficit to beat Spain 77-74 after a crucial free throw miss by
Pao Gasol, seizing the upper hand for a critical seeding
advantage at the Olympic men's basketball tournament on
Saturday.
The victory between the previously unbeaten teams of Group B
gave Russia (4-0) the inside track with one preliminary round
left to win the group and ensure a path to a possible gold medal
game against the defending United States.
The see-saw struggle came down to the last seconds.
Gasol went to the foul line for two shots with Spain
trailing 75-73 and 5.3 seconds left on the clock.
After a Russia timeout to give the Los Angeles Lakers NBA
All-Star time to ponder his task, Gasol hit the back rim and
missed his first attempt. After making the second the world's
second-ranked Spaniards trailed 75-74.
Russia's Vitaliy Fridzon was fouled immediately after the
inbounds pass and made his two shots from the charity stripe for
the final total. He led all scorers with 24 points.
There was still 4.8 seconds left when Spain inbounded, but
the ball came to Marc Gasol in the backcourt and he was not able
to set up a desperation shot for Spain (3-1).
"It was a shame I wasn't able to score the two free throws
which would have put us in contention," said Pau Gasol, who had
made his previous four foul shots. Spain missed only two of 19
free throws in the game.
"It was a great game," said Russia's American coach David
Blatt, who credited assistant coach Dmitry Shakulin for
suggesting he use a timeout to try and disturb Gasol before the
key free throws.
ON FIRE
Spain, coming back from a lacklustre victory over Britain,
came out on fire, scoring the first 10 points on the way to a
massive 20-2 lead.
The Russians patiently clawed their way back, and when
Fridzon and his team mates started finding the mark with their
jump shots they went on a 12-4 run that helped get them to
intermission trailing by just 40-32.
Russia limited Spain to only 12 points in the second quarter
and 13 in the third quarter as they surged to a 56-53 lead.
The momentum swung back to Spain at the start of the fourth
as the 2008 silver medallists used a 16-4 burst to lead 69-60.
A three-pointer by Victor Khryapa tied it at 73-73 with a
minute to go and Timofey Mozgov's slam dunk put Russia ahead by
two with 18 seconds left before Pau Gasol was sent to the line.
"Today, they killed us. Those three of them. They were
extremely effective," Spain's Italian coach Sergio Scariolo
said, singling out Fridzon, Anton Ponkrashov and Khryapa.
Ranked just 11th by the International Basketball Federation,
Russia overcame Spain because of their team play, according to
31-year-old forward Andrei Kirilenko.
"I think our team has a face, our own face," said Kirilenko,
who played 10 years with the NBA's Utah Jazz.
"We're playing hard. We don't have a lot of shooters, but I
think we can do a lot of things together as a team. We stay in
as a team and that's why we keep grinding those wins."
