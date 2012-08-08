LONDON Aug 8 Russia made the most out of their
size advantage to beat Lithuania 83-74 and advance to the
semi-finals of the Olympic men's basketball tournament on
Wednesday.
Lithuania, plagued by periods of ice-cold shooting, battled
back from a 13-point deficit late in the third quarter with an
11-2 run that made it 54-50 going into the fourth quarter.
A three-pointer by Rimantas Kaukenas made it a one-point
game at 54-53 before the Russians recovered with center Timofey
Mozgov and veteran forward Andrei Kirilenko leading the way.
Kirilenko led Russia with 19 points and Mozgov scored 17,
most of them coming on dunks and put-backs from under the
basket.
Kaukenas scored 19 points to lead Lithuania, who made one
last push to close within five points at 74-69 with two minutes
left before Russia secured victory from the foul line.
Russia will play either France or Spain in Friday's
semi-finals, where the winners will advance to the gold medal
game and the losers will settle for a game for the bronze.
(Editing by Nigel Hunt)