By Larry Fine
| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Australian men's basketball
coach Brett Brown suggested a Parents of the Year award in
praising a Spanish team he said had the ability to knock out the
defending champion U.S. team in the Olympic basketball
tournament.
"I think Spain should create some type of award for Mr. and
Mrs. Gasol," Brown said in reference to the 7-foot (2.14 m) Pau
Gasol of the Los Angeles Lakers, and his slightly taller younger
brother Marc Gasol of the Memphis Grizzlies.
"They are very important people in Spanish basketball,"
added Brown, who is keenly aware of NBA talent as an assistant
coach with the San Antonio Spurs.
Brown's Australia team fell 82-70 on Tuesday to the 2008
silver medalists in a preliminary round game at the Olympic
Basketball Arena after his team struggled to handle the towering
Spanish frontcourt of the Gasol brothers and Serge Ibaka.
Pau Gasol led Spain with 20 points, while Marc added 12
points and pulled down seven rebounds in the victory that
improved Spain to 2-0.
Brown said the heavily favoured U.S. team could have their
hands full with Spain.
"How would you like to roll those two brothers out and have
Serge Ibaka, who in my other job with the Spurs knocked us out,"
said Brown, whose San Antonio team was eliminated from the NBA
playoffs by Ibaka and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
"You step back and look at the depth of their roster, the
history of the programme, the age of their players. They are
ripe to, in my opinion, have a legitimate chance of knocking the
United States off."
Australia played tight defence to give Spain a good battle
early in the game, holding a 19-14 lead after the first quarter
and trailing by only 37-32 at intermission before the winners
took advantage of some cold shooting to turn up the speed on
their fast break attack.
"We are satisfied with this," said Spain coach Sergio
Scariolo. "We know we're in the process of getting better, step
by step. In my opinion this was a very good win."
Rudy Fernandez contributed 17 points for Spain, showing no
ill effects of a cut in the back of his head he suffered in the
second quarter that required three stitches.
Australia (0-2) made only 30 of 81 shots, including 4 of 24
from beyond the three-point arc.
"We missed a lot of shots and they ran it down our throat on
the way back,' said Joe Ingles, who shared Australian scoring
honours with Brad Newley with 12 points.
Pau Gasol, winner of two NBA titles with the Lakers, said
Spain started slowly but built their momentum.
"We have to find a little better consistency," he said.
"Against better teams we're going to have to start off much
better than we have.
"But so far, two wins, and we are known as a team that goes
from playing so-so to playing better at the end of the
tournaments."
Russia also improved to 2-0 with a 73-54 win against China
(0-2).
