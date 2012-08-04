LONDON Aug 4 The bowed, towel-swathed heads on
the British bench told their own story in the final minutes of
Saturday's Olympic annihilation by Australia, who could now face
the United States in the men's basketball quarter-finals.
The London Olympics was a chance to raise the profile of
basketball in Britain, where it is still at best a marginal
sport, and prove they could compete in the major leagues.
But a home team based around Chicago Bulls forward Luol Deng
and a handful of players from the Spanish, Turkish and U.S.
college leagues blew a 15-point lead and their chances of making
the knockout stages with a 106-75 defeat.
Ranked 43rd in the world, the British took Brazil (13th) and
Spain (2nd) to the wire earlier in the tournament and can look
forward to their third European Championships in a row with
hopes of improving on last year's 13th place.
But they and China are both 0-4 ahead of a final game
between the two that will only be for pride.
"We are bitterly disappointed," forward Drew Armstrong said.
"But we have things we can take from this. We played tough
games. There is a lot of talent in the British game and I think
we showed that."
Australia, who disappointed against Brazil and Spain, were
inspired by a 39-point haul from San Antonio Spurs guard Paddy
Mills.
They are now looked poised to play face the United States in
the quarter-finals after winning the second half of Saturday's
game 70-29 on the back of an energetic defensive performance.
"In any sport, you need someone to grab the game, to really
step up and he (Mills) really did that tonight," team coach
Brett Brown, also an assistant coach at San Antonio, told
reporters.
He refused to be drawn on Australia's prospects against a
U.S. side that has won every game, but was run close by
Lithuania on Saturday.
