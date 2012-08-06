LONDON, Aug 6 Australia beat Russia 82-80 at the Basketball Arena in London in the Olympic men's basketball Group B at the 2012 London Games on Monday.

Russia leads the Olympic men's basketball Group B with 9 points. Australia is currently second with 8 points and Brazil is third with 7 points after the most recent match.

Results Table Australia 82 Russia 80 STANDINGS

P W L F A Pts 1. Russia 5 4 1 400 359 9 2. Australia 5 3 2 410 373 8 3. Brazil 4 3 1 314 267 7 4. Spain 4 3 1 332 306 7 5. Britain 4 0 4 290 347 4 6. China 4 0 4 255 349 4 MONDAY, AUGUST 6 FIXTURES (GMT) Britain v China (1545) Spain v Brazil (1900)