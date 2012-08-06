Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON Aug 6 Lithuania clinched the last berth in the quarter-finals of the Olympic men's basketball tournament with a flurry of three-pointers that helped them overtake Tunisia 76-63 on Monday.
The victory lifted Lithuania, who trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, to a 2-3 record and the fourth seed place in Group A, setting up a quarter-final showdown against Russia on Wednesday.
The gritty Tunisia team could have given themselves a chance to reach the quarters in their first Olympics with a victory but they finished the five-game preliminary round without a win.
Lithuania had given the powerful U.S. team a scare in their previous game but struggled against the African champions before making a 9-1 run at the end of the third quarter to narrow their deficit to 54-50.
A three-pointer by Simas Jasaitis pulled them within one point and a three-point play by Darius Songaila at the end of a fast break put Lithuania ahead 63 seconds into the final quarter.
Back-to-back three-point daggers from Renaldas Seibutis placed Lithuania firmly in the lead during a 9-0 spurt that sent them on their way to the quarter-finals.
Sarunas Jasikevicius and Songaila shared scoring honours for the winners with 13 points each, while Amine Rzig paced Tunisia with 17 points.
In the opening game of the session, a three-point shot by Patrick Mills at the buzzer lifted Australia to an 82-80 victory over Russia.
The thrilling finish, however, had no bearing on the seedings as Russia (4-1) had already clinched the top seeding in Group B, while Australia (2-3) were set as fourth seeds.
Australia's Joe Ingles scored 20 points, and Sasha Kaun registered 18 for Russia as the game's top scorers.
The quarter-final match-ups were not completely decided and depended on later results, including the closing game of the day between the defending Olympic champion U.S. team (4-0) and Argentina (3-1). (Editing by Matt Falloon)
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.