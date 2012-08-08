* Spain to play Russia for chance to reach gold medal game
* Fierce defence leads to confrontations at end
(Adds quotes and details)
By Larry Fine
LONDON, Aug 8 Spain broke open a fierce
defensive battle in the final minute to beat France 66-59 and
reach the semi-finals of the Olympic men's basketball tournament
in a bad-tempered contest that threatened to turn into a brawl.
Back-to-back fouls for unsportsmanlike behaviour were
assessed against France's Ronny Turiaf and Nicolas Batum after
hard hits at the end of the game, and players from both teams
had to be restrained by officials from going after each other.
"Nobody likes to lose in the quarter-final of the Olympics,"
Spain's Marc Gasol said.
"Everybody wants to fight for those medals. Sometimes it
gets a little out of hand because emotions get involved. Nobody
got hurt, that's the most important thing."
The victory put Spain into the semi-finals against Russia,
who beat Lithuania 83-74 in the opening quarter-final. The
defeat eliminated France.
Spain and Russia will meet on Friday with the winners
advancing to the gold medal game and the losers playing for
bronze on Sunday.
Gasol led Spain with 14 points, while Tony Parker and Boris
Diaw scored 15 points apiece to pace France.
Defending champions the United States play Australia, and
South American rivals Brazil and Argentina meet in Wednesday's
later quarter-finals.
The tightly contested quarter-final between last year's
EuroBasket finalists came down to the last 91 seconds with
European champions Spain holding a 58-57 lead as both teams
struggled to score.
BAD BLOOD
"For sure it was a different game now we're in the
quarter-finals," said Spain's Sergio Rodriguez. "We played some
great hard defence and so did France. We came off three games
where we played really badly and really upped our game."
Diaw also said that the stakes heightened the intensity.
"It got up a level," Diaw said. "It's the quarter-finals of
the Olympics. You expect that. We played well, we really gave
our all. But we just couldn't make it."
The bad blood between the teams heated up when some
observers believed Spain had not given a full effort in their
final preliminary round loss against Brazil in order to fall
into the bracket with France and avoid a potential semi-finals
game against the powerhouse U.S. team.
Only 11 points combined were scored over the first eight and
a half minutes of the last quarter, and then the action on court
turned ugly.
Spain edged further ahead on two free throws by Rudy
Fernandez after he was sent crashing on a foul by Batum.
Gasol flipped a left-handed shot in off the glass from under
the basket to increase Spain's lead to 62-57.
After Diaw missed a three-point attempt, Turiaf knocked
Fernandez down in a heap at midcourt and was called for a
flagrant foul. One of two free throws made it 63-57.
With 23 seconds left Batum ran into Juan-Carlos Navarro on
an inbounds pass to him, knocking him to the floor and bringing
more than half a dozen players together in what looked about to
erupt into a fight before officials stepped in to separate them.
After some more free throws, the 2008 Beijing silver
medallists left the court still on track for another Olympic
medal.
(Additional reporting by William James and Patrick Graham;
Editing by Alison Williams)