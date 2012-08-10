* Use familiar formula to defeat rivals Argentina
* U.S. and Spain for gold, Russia and Argentina in bronze
game
(Adds quotes, details)
By Larry Fine
LONDON, Aug 10 Reigning Olympic champions United
States set up a mouthwatering gold medal rematch with Spain by
thrashing Argentina 109-83 in the men's basketball tournament on
Friday.
Spain, who beat Russia 67-59 in their semi-final, lost
118-107 to the Americans in a close final at the Beijing Games.
The U.S. and Spain will play on Sunday for the title when
Argentina and Russia battle for the bronze medal.
"The final in 2008 was very competitive, very emotional,"
said Pau Gasol, who led Spain in their semi with 16 points. "We
felt we had a good chance and we fought throughout the game.
"We understand it's going to be difficult again. It's a huge
opportunity. We are so fortunate that we have our second chance
and so it's a matter of going out there and enjoying the moment
and competing as hard as you can."
Argentina kept pace with the U.S. team throughout the first
half on Friday, as they did in the preliminary round, trailing
47-40 despite falling behind 18-6 early in the game.
After the break, Argentina faded under some relentless
offensive firepower. Kevin Durant warmed up from three-point
range and poured in four bombs as the U.S. team stretched their
lead to 17 points going into the fourth quarter.
"I think we did a good job of starting well and responding
to them whenever they made a few runs," said Durant. "When you
have guys like we do, that can penetrate, you just have to knock
down a few shots and it's easy."
Carmelo Anthony took the baton from Durant and rained threes
in the last quarter, sinking four in short order to pad the lead
to 93-62 before the U.S. took their foot off the accelerator.
BRYANT SHINES
In the first quarter, Kobe Bryant lit up the scoreboard with
a series of four threes wrapped around a baseline drive he
finished with a reverse dunk.
U.S. coach Mike Krzyzewski said he appreciated the
willingness of his players to pass to the team mate with the hot
hand.
"We have a battery of weapons," he said about the offensive
talent he can roll out on the floor.
"When they see one guy has got it (going), they go to him.
With the scoring capabilities that each of them have, their
willingness to focus on the guy they see has it, is gratifying
to me. It says something about the kind of guys I'm coaching."
Argentina has been a thorn in the U.S. side over the past
decade.
They became the first team to beat a U.S. squad featuring
NBA players at the 2002 world championship, and two years later
knocked the Americans out in the Olympic semi-finals on the way
to claiming gold at the Athens Games.
The U.S. answered by sending Argentina to the bronze game in
Beijing and now in London.
"I'm not saying it is impossible to beat them but they are
the best team in the world and when they play the way they want
to play they usually win," said Argentina coach Julio Lamas.
Durant led the scoring for the U.S. with 19 points, with
Anthony and LeBron James adding 18 apiece.
Argentine stalwart Manu Ginobili posted 18 points while Luis
Scola and Carlos Delfino registered 15 points each.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)