LONDON Aug 12 In an Olympic sport played by
giants LeBron James towers above everyone else.
He may not be the tallest player on the floor but there is
no doubt that King James holds court.
After winning his first NBA championship with the Miami Heat
in June, James would have been forgiven for skipping the London
Olympics and spending his summer break lazing on the beach.
He has already achieved every honour in the sport of
basketball, including a gold medal with the U.S. team at Beijing
four years ago, and is rich beyond his wildest dreams but the
thought of skipping the Games never entered his mind.
Committed to the Olympics, James won a bronze medal at
Athens in 2004 then gold at Beijing and now London in what may
be his last appearance at the Games.
"It has been a great ride (but) I don't know if I am going
to be a part of the 2016 (Olympics)," said James.
"We've had ups and downs, but thankfully there have been
more ups than downs."
HOT FAVOURITES
With a star-studded team packed with NBA players, the U.S.
were one of the hottest favourites in London to win gold whether
James was there or not.
They duly delivered, beating a gallant Spain 107-100 in
Sunday's final, with James the standout player of the tournament
in a team that had an embarrassment of talent.
By winning, James capped a golden summer where he cleaned up
the four biggest team and individual honours in the sport.
In addition to winning his first NBA title against the
Oklahoma City Thunder and second Olympic gold medal, he was
named as the Most Valuable Player during the NBA regular season
for the third time.
He also won the MVP award for the final. Only Michael
Jordan, whom LeBron is constantly and unflatteringly compared
with, completed the same rare grand slam, at the 1992 Barcelona
Olympics when active NBA players first went to the Games.
"It has been a great ride for me. I could have never
scripted it this way," James said.
"I've had many dreams about it, winning an NBA championship
and then following it up with a gold medal being part of so many
great teams.
"I'm fortunate to be in this position and healthy. I'm happy
that I am able to do this for our country."
HAVING FUN
For James, the lure of going to London was simple. The kid
that used to play basketball to bring some stability to his
troubled upbringing, just wanted to play ball with his pals.
From the start of the tournament, it was clear James was
having fun. Unlike the NBA playoffs, he was not shouldering the
burden of expectation, happily switching from offence to defence
and sharing the ball with his All-Star team.
When the final buzzer went, James leapt into the air,
hugging and high fiving his team mates and bouncing around like
he was auditioning for Dancing With the Stars before draping
himself in the American flag.
"We have an incredible team, we love when it gets tight,"
James said.
"That's when our will and determination shows, it was the
same in 2008 we played against those guys (Spain), who are a
great team and much respect to them."
