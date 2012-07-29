By Patrick Graham
| LONDON, July 29
LONDON, July 29 Even the highly-paid elite of
the NBA have to adapt sometimes and by their own admission it
took the U.S. men's basketball team much of the first half
against a poor French team to begin to impose themselves on
Sunday.
In the end it was a procession, with Kobe Bryant, LeBron
James and co. racking up a 27-point win over the French, seen as
an outside candidate for the bronze medal ahead of the launch of
the games' basketball tournament on Sunday.
But the bulk of the team said afterwards they were still
adapting to the differing rules applied to the game outside of
the United States and in international competition.
James pointed to the goaltending rule which allows players
to block shots around the basket more easily, as well as the
shorter duration of the game and the sheer volume of fouls being
called by officials.
"We just have to play through it," he told reporters after
the game.
"We learned a lot of things out there today," U.S. guard
Chris Paul added. "A lot of us have played international - not
as much contact (is allowed). As point guard I'm always telling
the guys - we got to get through the early part of the quarter
without picking up many fouls."
The first quarter on Sunday was almost a draw - 22-21 for
coach Mike Krzyzewski's men - and the difference half way
through the second quarter was just 9 points.
"The first half was kind of slow," forward Carmelo Anthony
said.
"We were just trying to figure it out, to play with the
rhythm of the game, the slow pace, the amount of calls that were
being called. Once we figured that out we settled."
Next up for the U.S. team will be Tunisia, while France play
a key game against Argentina on Tuesday.
Asked if the team had laid off and should have beaten France
by more, Anthony added:
"We don't agree with that. We know that everybody is
expecting us to win by 30-40 points. But at the end of the day
it's winning that's important. That's what we're focussed on."