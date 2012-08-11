LONDON Aug 11 The U.S. men's basketball team
expect their toughest test in what could be a match-up nightmare
for the reigning champions when they face Spain on Sunday in a
replay of their 2008 Games final.
It promises a contrast of size versus speed, with a
close-knit team of brothers on the two-times running European
champions from Spain going against a fast-bonding group of NBA
All-Stars representing the United States.
Led by LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe Bryant, the U.S.
men have won their first seven games by an average of nearly 36
points, but they know the quality of a Spanish team that took
them to the wire before falling 118-107 in Beijing.
"It's a Game Seven," Durant said, likening the gold medal
clash to a climactic end of a best-of-seven NBA championship.
"It's going to be tough. We all know what's on the line.
Spain is going to be a tough opponent. They're going to come out
and give us their best shot. We got our work cut out for us."
Spain's strength, their towering trio of big men in Pau
Gasol and his brother Marc Gasol along with Serge Ibaka, in
direct counter-point to a U.S. team short on tall players to
clog up the middle.
"It's going to be a battle of wills," said Marc Gasol, a
center on the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies.
U.S. coach Mike Krzyzewski said after their victory over
Argentina in the semi-finals that he was well familiar with
Spain's strengths.
"I do know they have one of the top five players in the
world on their team in Pau Gasol," Krzyzewski said, adding that
the Los Angeles Lakers' All-Star got a large helping of
additional support under the basket from his brother Marc,
Oklahoma City Thunder's Serge Ibaka and Felipe Reyes.
"Those four guys really give them the best rotation of big
guys in the tournament. They have a deep bench. When (guard
Sergio) Lull comes off the bench he's dynamite. He's such a
fiery good player.
"They're a team that definitely can beat us. We respect
them, and we'll prepare really hard and hopefully have a great
game against them."
Krzyzewski said Spain's size and experience, having played
together as a team for most of a decade, were their biggest
assets.
Pau Gasol said the Spanish team were like family.
"We're just a group of guys that love to play basketball. We
respect each other, we have fun together. Most of the time,
we're just friends, hanging out. It just happens that we play
basketball," he said.
"We have been through a lot, with many championships. It's
something that we don't take for granted. And one day we're
going to look back and we're going to say we did some amazing
things in our life."
Durant said the U.S. team, full of explosive scorers
including LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and Melo Anthony, had come
together.
"LeBron, myself, Melo and Kobe, we're not averaging what we
average with our teams," three-time NBA scoring champion Durant
said. "Guys are sacrificing their shots and minutes for the
betterment of the team.
"We've been passing the ball very, very well. Nobody has an
ego. You're not seeing anybody come to the bench mad because
they didn't get a shot. Whoever shoots the ball, if it goes in
we're going to clap for him and get back on defence. I think
we're a really tight team."
Pau Gasol said he and his team mates understood how
difficult it would be to defeat the Americans but said they all
appreciated getting another chance at winning the gold.
"It's a huge opportunity," said Gasol, who has won two NBA
titles with the Lakers. "Very few people get a chance to compete
in an Olympic final in their career. We are so fortunate that we
have our second chance."
