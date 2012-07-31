By Steve Keating
LONDON, July 30 It was 20-years ago that the
original Dream Team was introduced to the world with the 116-48
destruction of Angola. The United States women's basketball team
got their shot at the African nation at the London Olympics on
Monday, and were no less charitable.
While Sue Bird will never be mistaken for Larry Bird or
Diana Taurasi with Michael Jordan, coach Geno Auriemma believes
this could be the finest collection of talent the U.S. women's
basketball team has ever put on Olympic hardwood as the
Americans rolled to a 90-38 win to remain on course for a fifth
straight gold medal.
The win by the American women against the overmatched
African champions was likely to be forgotten before they
returned to the athletes' village. But the Dream Team's blowout
of the Angolans to kickoff the 1992 Barcelona Olympic basketball
tournament continues to resonate two decades later.
For Angola women's basketball coach Anibal Moreira, a member
of the 1992 squad that was thumped by the Dream Team, the
evening provided a vivid flashback and a rush of familiar
emotions.
"We decided we wanted to enjoy the game because we
understand the difference in the standard of the U.S. team from
ourselves," Moreira told reporters. "We feel a lot of pride to
have the opportunity to play against such a team that are the
idols of many of our players.
"We tried to give our very best and managed it up to a
certain point. We tried to get as many points as we could. We
hoped to get 50 points but didn't quite make it.
"We are very proud to have had the opportunity to play
against the Olympic champions."
Played in front of less than a capacity crowd, the contest
lacked the fire and sense of history of 20-years ago when what
is widely regarded as the greatest collection of talent ever
assembled on one sporting team, launched their gold medal drive
in a tournament that many believe changed the face of the sport.
There were no show-boating antics, no thundering dunks and
no rough-and-tumble play under the basket by the American women,
who for stretches appeared to sleepwalk through the contest.
But the Angolan women, playing in their first Olympics, were
never a threat to derail the Americans, who ran their Games
winning streak to 35.
"I agree with what our opponents have said because it was
obvious there was a difference in the level of talent, the gap
was really, really wide," said Auriemma.
"It's important in a game that you know there is that
disparity that you just do the things you need to do to be a
better team, work hard, make sure we get the kind of ball
movement we want, the shots we want."
(Editing by Ed Lane)