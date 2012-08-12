LONDON Aug 12 LeBron James and Kobe Bryant own
National Basketball Association, Olympic and world championship
titles and their trophy cases are packed with individual
honours.
Yet for all their success, two of the world's most famous
athletes celebrated the United States' 107-100 gold medal
victory over Spain in the London Games basketball final on
Sunday as if it was the first thing they had ever won.
It would be easy for the mighty Americans, 130-5 in Olympic
competition and winners of four of the five golds on offer since
NBA players began taking part in the Games, to be blase about
the successful defence of the crown they won in Beijing.
But James and his U.S. team mates were taking nothing for
granted with memories of past failure fresh in their minds.
James and head coach Mike Krzyzewski were part of USA
Basketball's darkest days when the country's status as the
world's undisputed superpower in the sport was questioned after
third-place finishes at Athens 2004 and the 2006 worlds.
Thoughts of those failed campaigns made Sunday's 107-100 win
over a plucky Spain side even sweeter.
"Between coach K, CP (Chris Paul) and Melo (Carmelo
Anthony), we've been through it all," said James, brushing the
gold medal hung around his neck.
LOWEST POINT
"We were part of the rebuild of the USA team trying to get
back to where it was before. I was part of it in 04, me and
Melo, that was the lowest point for the USA team.
"Then coach K took over and we lost the world championship
06 but we made that three-year commitment from 05. We were able
to win the worlds in Las Vegas and then gold in 08.
"It has been a long road for USA basketball and I'm just
happy to be in a position to say I had something to do with us
being back on top," he added.
For a player associated only with success, it is easy to
forget that James has also known failure.
Drafted into the NBA as the number one overall pick by the
woeful Cleveland Cavaliers, James laboured for years to lift his
team to a title before turning his back on the city and signing
for Miami Heat where he has realised all his basketball dreams.
In June, James celebrated his first NBA title by leading the
Heat past the Oklahoma Thunder and two months later he was
collecting his second Olympic gold medal.
To cap his season, James also won the league's most valuable
player award for a third time along with NBA finals MVP honours.
However, for James the thrill of victory, especially at the
Olympics, never grows old.
SHEER JOY
The sheer joy the men displayed following their gold medal
win was in sharp contrast to the U.S. women's team's muted
celebrations following an 86-50 romp over France on the same
hardwood a day earlier that earned them a fifth straight gold.
Unbeaten since a bronze medal win at the 1992 Barcelona
Games, not a single member of the current U.S. women's team has
known the sting of an Olympic defeat.
James explained that it was the losses that taught the men
to savour every win.
"It was definitely a different attitude towards the game and
what it meant to really represent your country," reflected
James.
"I don't think we all understood that, I think we were all
putting on the uniform and thought we could just come together
in two, three weeks and win just because we had great
individuals.
"It was a long journey but I guess eight years later we have
two gold medals and a world championship."
(For all the latest Olympics news go to here)