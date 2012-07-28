LONDON, July 28 France beat Brazil 73-58 at the
Basketball Arena in London in match 5 of the Olympic women's
Basketball group b at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
France leads the Olympic women's Basketball group b round
with 2 points. Russia is currently second with 2 points and
Canada is third with 1 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Brazil 58 France 73
Canada 53 Russia 58
STANDINGS
P W L F A Pts
1. France 1 1 0 73 58 2
2. Russia 1 1 0 58 53 2
3. Canada 1 0 1 53 58 1
4. Brazil 1 0 1 58 73 1
5. Britain 0 0 0 0 0 0
5=. Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
SATURDAY, JULY 28 FIXTURES (GMT)
Australia v Britain (2115) London
