LONDON, July 28 Australia beat Britain 74-58 at the Basketball Arena in London in match 6 of the Olympic women's Basketball group B at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.

Australia leads the Olympic women's Basketball group B round with 2 points. France is currently second with 2 points and Russia is third with 2 points after the most recent match.

Results Table Australia 74 Britain 58 Brazil 58 France 73 Canada 53 Russia 58

STANDINGS

P W L F A Pts 1. Australia 1 1 0 74 58 2 2. France 1 1 0 73 58 2 3. Russia 1 1 0 58 53 2 4. Canada 1 0 1 53 58 1 5. Brazil 1 0 1 58 73 1 6. Britain 1 0 1 58 74 1

MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT) France v Australia (1330) Russia v Brazil (1545) Britain v Canada (1900) (Editing By Todd Eastham)