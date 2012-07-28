LONDON, July 28 Australia beat Britain 74-58 at
the Basketball Arena in London in match 6 of the Olympic women's
Basketball group B at the 2012 London Games on Saturday.
Australia leads the Olympic women's Basketball group B round
with 2 points. France is currently second with 2 points and
Russia is third with 2 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Australia 74 Britain 58
Brazil 58 France 73
Canada 53 Russia 58
STANDINGS
P W L F A Pts
1. Australia 1 1 0 74 58 2
2. France 1 1 0 73 58 2
3. Russia 1 1 0 58 53 2
4. Canada 1 0 1 53 58 1
5. Brazil 1 0 1 58 73 1
6. Britain 1 0 1 58 74 1
MONDAY, JULY 30 FIXTURES (GMT)
France v Australia (1330)
Russia v Brazil (1545)
Britain v Canada (1900)
