LONDON Aug 3 Canada celebrated a doubly
satisfying Olympic women's basketball triumph on Friday by
reaching the quarter-finals with a long-awaited win over rivals
Brazil at the Olympic Basketball Arena.
The Canadians withstood a fierce third-quarter comeback by
Brazil that erased a 14-point halftime lead by solving their
full-court pressure to preserve a 79-73 victory and improve
their Group B record to 2-2.
Canada, whose best Olympics result was fourth place at the
1984 Los Angeles Games, clinched the last berth from their group
to join France, Russia and Australia in the round of eight and
leaped for joy on court when the clock ran out.
"It's huge," said 28-year-old forward Kim Smith, who scored
14 points. "It's huge for our program. It's huge for a big group
of us who have been around a long time and never beaten Brazil.
It's a great feeling."
Shona Thornburn, who turns 30 this month, sank some crucial
free throws in the dying minutes to help keep Brazil at bay.
"We've prepared for this, we've dreamed about this and we're
getting it together right now," said Thornburn, who contributed
10 points as one of five Canadian players in double figures.
"We believed we could do this. We really believed we
deserved to be here. This is the first time we've beat Brazil in
like 12 years. I've never beaten them."
Brazil, winners of the last two Americas Championship and
twice Olympic medallists, fell to 0-4 after previously losing to
France, Russia and Australia.
Erika Souza scored 22 points for Brazil and Clarissa Santos
scored 21.
Brazil Coach Luis Tarallo said his team was in transition
and that his younger players were worn out from working so hard
in their previous games.
"The team was very, very tired through working very hard to
win the games," Tarallo said. "They need more experience and
training. They are very, very sad."
That, of course, contrasted with the pure joy on the faces
of the Canadians, who are ranked 11th and were one of the last
teams to qualify for the Olympics.
"We are extremely happy to beat Brazil," said coach Allison
McNeill. "They have been a dominant power in the Americas and
this is a big win for us."
"In '84 we finished fourth. It's been a long time, so it's
pretty exciting to get to the quarter-finals."
