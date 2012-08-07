LONDON Aug 7 Russia held off Turkey 66-63 in a nail-biting finish to advance to the semi-finals of the Olympic women's basketball tournament on Tuesday.

The rematch of last year's EuroBasket final went Russia's way again when a three-point attempt by Turkey's Birsel Vardarli bounced off the rim as time expired.

Russia, who will face either France or the Czech Republic in Thursday's semi-finals, was led by Becky Hammon, who scored 19 points.

Nevriye Yilmaz was Turkey's top scorer with 22 points.

In the other women's semi-final, four-time Olympic defending champion United States will play Australia, losers to the U.S. team in the last three Olympics gold medal games. (Editing by Frank Pingue)