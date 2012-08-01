LONDON, Aug 1 France beat Canada 64-60 at the
Basketball Arena in London in the Olympic women's basketball
Group B at the 2012 London Games on Wednesday.
France leads the Olympic women's basketball Group B round
with 6 points.
Russia is currently second with 4 points and Canada is third
with 4 points.
Results Table
Canada 60 France 64
STANDINGS
P W L F A Pts
1. France 3 3 0 211 188 6
2. Russia 2 2 0 127 112 4
3. Canada 3 1 2 186 187 4
4. Australia 2 1 1 144 132 3
5. Britain 2 0 2 123 147 2
6. Brazil 2 0 2 117 142 2
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 1 FIXTURES (GMT)
Australia v Brazil (1330)
Britain v Russia (1545)