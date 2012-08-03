LONDON, Aug 3 Croatia beat Angola 75-56 at the
Basketball Arena in London in the Olympic women's basketball
Group A on Friday.
The United States leads the Olympic women's basketball group
a with 6 points.
China is currently second with 6 points and Turkey is third
with 5 points after the most recent match.
Results Table
Angola 56 Croatia 75
STANDINGS
P W L F A Pts
1. U.S. 3 3 0 260 152 6
2. China 3 3 0 225 167 6
3. Turkey 3 2 1 191 196 5
4. Croatia 4 1 3 259 309 5
5. Czech Republic 3 1 2 203 197 4
6. Angola 4 0 4 196 313 4
FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT)
Turkey v China (1545)
Czech Republic v U.S. (2115)