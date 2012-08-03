LONDON, Aug 3 Croatia beat Angola 75-56 at the Basketball Arena in London in the Olympic women's basketball Group A on Friday.

The United States leads the Olympic women's basketball group a with 6 points.

China is currently second with 6 points and Turkey is third with 5 points after the most recent match. Results Table Angola 56 Croatia 75

STANDINGS

P W L F A Pts 1. U.S. 3 3 0 260 152 6 2. China 3 3 0 225 167 6 3. Turkey 3 2 1 191 196 5 4. Croatia 4 1 3 259 309 5 5. Czech Republic 3 1 2 203 197 4 6. Angola 4 0 4 196 313 4

FRIDAY, AUGUST 3 FIXTURES (GMT) Turkey v China (1545) Czech Republic v U.S. (2115)