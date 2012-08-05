LONDON, Aug 5 France beat Russia 65-54 at the Basketball Arena in London in the Olympic women's basketball Group B at the 2012 London Games on Sunday.

France leads the Olympic women's basketball group b with 10 points.

Russia is currently second with 8 points and Australia is third with 7 points after the most recent match.

Results Table France 65 Russia 54

STANDINGS

P W L F A Pts 1. France 5 5 0 356 319 10 2. Russia 5 3 2 314 308 8 3. Australia 4 3 1 281 259 7 4. Canada 4 2 2 265 260 6 5. Britain 4 0 4 261 294 4 6. Brazil 4 0 4 251 288 4

SUNDAY, AUGUST 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Canada v Australia (1330) Britain v Brazil (2115)