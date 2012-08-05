Alpine skiing-France opens medal account with team gold
ST MORITZ, Switzerland, Feb 14 France won nations' team gold on Tuesday for their first medal of the 2017 Alpine skiing world championships.
LONDON, Aug 5 France beat Russia 65-54 at the Basketball Arena in London in the Olympic women's basketball Group B at the 2012 London Games on Sunday.
France leads the Olympic women's basketball group b with 10 points.
Russia is currently second with 8 points and Australia is third with 7 points after the most recent match.
Results Table France 65 Russia 54
STANDINGS
P W L F A Pts 1. France 5 5 0 356 319 10 2. Russia 5 3 2 314 308 8 3. Australia 4 3 1 281 259 7 4. Canada 4 2 2 265 260 6 5. Britain 4 0 4 261 294 4 6. Brazil 4 0 4 251 288 4
SUNDAY, AUGUST 5 FIXTURES (GMT) Canada v Australia (1330) Britain v Brazil (2115)
MONACO, Feb 13 A refugee team that competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics with 10 athletes from countries including Syria and South Sudan was named on Monday as winner of a Laureus Award for sporting inspiration.
CAPE TOWN, Feb 12 Caster Semenya is not excited about the prospect of having her 2012 Olympic and 2011 world championships silver medals upgraded to gold in the wake of Mariya Savinova-Farnosova doping ban, the coach of the South African 800 metres athlete said on Sunday.