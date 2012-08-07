* Russia to face either France or Czech Republic in
semi-finals
* Three-point try to force overtime bounces off rim at
buzzer
By Larry Fine
LONDON, Aug 7 Russia held off Turkey 66-63 in a
nailbiting finish to an evenly matched game to advance to the
semi-finals of the Olympic women's basketball tournament on
Tuesday.
The rematch of last year's EuroBasket final went Russia's
way again when a three-point attempt by Turkey's Birsel Vardarli
bounced off the rim as time expired.
Turkey's women, in their first Olympics, were one of the
surprise teams in the preliminary rounds, posting a 4-1 record
with their only loss coming against the powerhouse U.S. team.
"I think today was a really equal game," said Russia coach
Boris Sokolovskiy, whose team had a 3-2 record in qualifying. "I
think we were luckier. I've seen Turkey progress a lot."
The teams entered the fourth quarter tied at 51-51 and the
game came down to a close struggle over the final seconds.
Russia's American-born point guard Becky Hammon drove
through Turkey's defence for a lay-up that snapped a 62-62 tie
with 14 seconds left.
Kuanitra Holingsvorth missed one of two free throws to leave
Russia with a one-point lead. Holingsvorth then lost a rebound
out of bounds and that led to Turkey committing two fouls and
Russia making two free throws for a 66-63 lead.
With 10.5 seconds left, Turkey had a chance to stay alive
with a three-pointer, and Vardarli, who had made 2-of-3 from
beyond the arc, got a good look but failed to sink it.
"If we would have won, we would have had a chance of a
medal. That is how important this game was," said Turkey coach
Ceyhun Yildizoglu.
"Our goal is to make the Turkish people proud of us. I
believe in the future we will do really great things in the
Olympics."
Shot statistics backed up how tight the game was with Russia
making 25-of-60 shots and seven three-pointers while Turkey was
24-of-59 with six three-pointers.
Russia, who will face either France or the Czech Republic in
Thursday's semi-finals, was led by naturalised Russian citizen
Hammon, who scored 19 points.
Nevriye Yilmaz was Turkey's top scorer with 22 points.
In the other women's semi-final, four-time Olympic defending
champions the United States will play Australia, who have lost
to the Americans in the last three Olympic gold medal games.
(Editing by Frank Pingue and Ken Ferris)