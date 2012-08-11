* Jackson leads Australia with 25 points
(Adds details, quotes)
By Larry Fine
LONDON, Aug 11 Australia extended their medals
streak in women's basketball to five consecutive Olympics by
beating Russia 83-74 to win the bronze medal on Saturday.
Australia, who claimed silver medals in the three previous
Olympics and a bronze in 1996, surged in the second quarter to
grab an eight-point lead at the break and widened the gap to 17
points in the third quarter.
Russia cut the lead down to five points with 80 seconds left
but the Australians repulsed the fightback to clinch the medal.
Captain Lauren Jackson led Australia with 25 points and 11
rebounds, while diminutive guard Kristi Harrower pitched in with
21 points.
The 37-year-old Harrower, whose string of free throws in the
dying seconds slammed the door on Russia, was hoisted on the
shoulders of her team mates Jackson and Suzy Batkovic at
midcourt to mark her retirement from the Australian team.
"It was just an awesome game, an awesome sendoff for Kristi
Harrower and we played our best game today," said Jackson. "I'm
just proud of the way we played today."
The 5-foot-5 (1.66 m) Harrower, who like Jackson collected
her fourth Olympic medal, said being carried off by team mates
was an Aussie tradition.
"It is something we do in Australia, especially football
players when they have played their 250th game or they are
retiring, they put them on their shoulders and walk them off the
ground," she said. "It was nice the girls did that today."
Becky Hammon was top scorer for Russia with 19 points.
(Additional reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Ken
Ferris/Greg Stutchbury)