* Win fifth Olympic title in a row
* Extend Olympic winning streak to 41 games in a row
(Adds details)
By Larry Fine
LONDON, Aug 11 The United States extended their
long reign in Olympic women's basketball by claiming their fifth
successive gold medal by beating France 86-50 at the London
Games on Saturday.
The victory ensured the Americans extended their Olympic
winning streak to 41 games dating back 20 years to their bronze
medal at the 1992 Barcelona Games.
France, who were playing in their first women's Olympic
basketball final, took the silver medal, while Australia earlier
claimed the bronze with an 83-74 victory over Russia.
France kept it close in the first quarter of the final,
trailing 20-15 going into the second quarter after holding an
early 13-11 lead.
Sparked by Candace Parker, who scored off offensive rebounds
and at the front of fast breaks in totalling 11 points in the
quarter, the Americans scored nine successive points to carry a
37-25 lead into halftime.
With Kobe Bryant and Chris Paul of the U.S. men's team
cheering them on, the U.S. women came out after the break and
applied full court pressure, which rattled France and sparked
19-unanswered points that blew the lead out to 62-32 as the
European side went nearly six minutes without scoring.
Parker scored 21 points to led the U.S. attack, while
Sandrine Gruda and Edwige Lawson-Wade scored 12 points each for
France.
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)