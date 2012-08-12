* Win fifth Olympic title in a row
* Extend Olympic winning streak to 41 games in a row
(Adds quotes, details)
By Larry Fine
LONDON, Aug 11 The United States extended their
long reign in Olympic women's basketball by claiming their fifth
successive gold medal with an 86-50 rout of France at the London
Games on Saturday.
With Candace Parker leading the way, the Americans extended
their Olympic winning streak to 41 games dating back 20 years to
their bronze medal at the 1992 Barcelona Games.
"We know how hard we have to work to make it look easy,"
said U.S. coach Geno Auriemma, whose team went 8-0 with an
average victory margin of more than 34 points a game.
"We take great pride in our basketball programme. The
expectation is to win and we take it very seriously."
The U.S. used a 9-0 run to build a 12-point halftime lead
and then blew the game open by scoring a remarkable 19
unanswered points in the third quarter to lead by 30.
France, who were playing in their first women's Olympic
basketball final, took the silver medal, while Australia earlier
claimed the bronze with an 83-74 victory over Russia.
The French kept it close in the first quarter of the final,
trailing 20-15 going into the second quarter after holding an
early 13-11 lead.
Sparked by Parker, who scored off offensive rebounds and at
the front of fast breaks in totalling 11 points in the second
quarter, the Americans went into intermission with a 37-25 lead.
With Kobe Bryant and Chris Paul of the U.S. men's team
cheering them on, the U.S. women came out after the break and
applied full court pressure, which rattled France and sparked
the massive 19-point run that padded the lead to 62-32 as the
European side went nearly six minutes without scoring.
Parker scored 21 points on 10-of-14 shooting and pulled down
11 rebounds to lead the U.S. attack, while Sandrine Gruda and
Edwige Lawson-Wade scored 12 points each for France.
"This has been a dream of mine since I laid on the couch and
watched (the U.S. team) in 1996," said Parker, who had struggled
with inconsistency in the tournament. "Everybody has their
moment.
"It was just mindset. Playing to win, not to not lose. Just
going out there giving it your all and living with the result.
That is my biggest hangup mentally, going out there and being
hesitant."
U.S. captain Sue Bird added 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting,
and Diana Taurasi scored nine points and handed out six assists.
French coach Pierre Vincent said his team, which went 7-0 to
reach the final, learned a lot from the masterclass they
received from the U.S. team in the gold game.
"They are quicker, more skilled. They have more knowledge on
offence and defence," he said.
"I think my team is exhausted and we play with our limits.
They show us the way to go to improve ourselves and come back to
the next Olympics, and I hope to play them again in the next
Olympics."
(Additional reporting by Steve Keating; Editing by Greg
Stutchbury and Nigel Hunt)