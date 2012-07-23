By Iain Rogers
| BARCELONA, July 23
BARCELONA, July 23 Spain can learn from a patchy
U.S. performance against Argentina on Sunday, guard Jose Manuel
Calderon said, as the Iberians prepare to test themselves
against the Olympic champions in Tuesday's final warm-up match
before the Games.
An erratic U.S. managed to hold off the Argentines 86-80 in
a friendly at Barcelona's Palau Sant Jordi but Calderon said
they appeared to switch off at times which could provide a
valuable lesson in London for Spain, silver medallists behind
the Americans four years ago.
"The U.S. started really hard and made a lot of shots but
everybody can make shots," Calderon told reporters after a
training session in the Catalan capital on Monday.
"At the end of the day it's 40 minutes, you gotta keep
playing," added the Toronto Raptors guard. "That's the thing we
can learn about yesterday."
While a below-par U.S. performance may give the Spanish hope
they can go one better than in Beijing, Calderon said it would
be wrong to draw too many conclusions from what was, after all,
only an exhibition game.
"Both teams played good, both teams tried different things,"
he said.
"Because we are practising, getting ready for the Olympics,
...it's not about winning this type of game.
"So you could see different lineups, different defence sets,
just trying stuff. You don't know whether you're going to use
them in the Olympics."
HOT FAVOURITES
While the U.S. remain hot favourites to retain their Olympic
title, the squad has lost a number of taller players to injury,
including Dwight Howard of the Orlando Magic, Chris Bosh of the
NBA champions Miami Heat and LaMarcus Aldridge of Portland.
That means Spain may be able to make their size advantage
count, with Los Angeles Lakers 7-footer (2.13m) Pau Gasol
alongside his 7-foot-1 (2.16m) younger brother Marc Gasol of the
Grizzlies and 6-foot-10 (2.08m) Serge Ibaka, another member of
the NBA finalist Oklahoma City Thunder.
Asked about the height issue, Calderon said the U.S. had so
many quality players to draw on they would not necessarily be
weakened by the injuries that hit their frontcourt.
"With the guys that are not here it could be better or not.
That's why I think it's better to just forget about it."
Looking ahead to Tuesday's clash, the Gasol brothers also
played down the significance of the meeting, which could well be
a preview of next month's gold medal match at the North
Greenwich Arena.
"It'll definitely be a great test and we believe in our
chances but it's just a friendly game," Pau Gasol told
reporters. "Obviously we'd rather lose tomorrow and win in
London."
Marc Gasol added: "It's a nice game, it's a beautiful game
to play but at the end of the day what matters is the Olympics."
(Editing by Greg Stutchbury)