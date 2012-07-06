By Simon Evans
| MIAMI, July 6
MIAMI, July 6 Freshly crowned NBA champion
LeBron James heads to the London Games as one of the top U.S.
athletes and one of the greatest basketball players of all-time
but, strangely, as a man many fervently hope will fail.
James's performances have been at such a level that he is
comparable in status to soccer's Lionel Messi - the undoubted
greatest of his generation and a player whose career is sure to
be ranked among the very best in his sport.
Yet while even the most fervent fans of rival teams would
never question Argentine Messi's status in world soccer, James
has been jeered and booed by fans across the United States and
faced an American media that has leapt on any hint of weakness.
The hostility toward the 27-year-old may be hard for fans
outside of the world of American sport to understand. James was
a free agent in 2010, out of contract, and chose to team up with
fellow All-Stars Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh with the Miami Heat.
After seven years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where the
supporting cast rarely looked capable of giving him the help he
needed to win an NBA title, James joined forces with two players
he believed could become a dominant championship winning team.
Naturally, Cleveland fans were upset at losing their star
player who they had drafted out of high school, but unlike in
international soccer, where players change clubs frequently in
search of glory or better rewards, many NBA watchers felt James
was wrong to ally himself with other great players.
"There is no way I would have joined Magic (Johnson) or
Michael Jordan and play with them," Hall of Famer Larry Bird,
who won three NBA titles with the Boston Celtics in the 1980s,
said at the time of the move.
"The only time I ever wanted to play with Magic was on the
Olympic team, and even then our practices were hard, and we beat
each other up in practice."
Yet the Olympic experience James enjoyed in Beijing with
Bosh and Wade was in many ways the seed of the move - all three
were heading to free agency at the same time and began to wonder
what they could achieve together.
The big mistake James made, as even he and his supporters
now concede, was announcing his move in a nationally televised
special where he pompously announced he was "taking my talents
to South Beach."
Although the show was primarily a way of raising money for
charity it was no way to treat the Cleveland fans, especially
coming from a native of Ohio, and it was clear that James had
been badly served by his advisors.
OUTSTANDING DISPLAYS
During his first season in Miami the team was heavily booed
on the road, James in particular, and it felt like most of the
nation was urging German Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks
in their eventual triumph in the 2011 NBA Finals.
A remarkable performer at both ends of the court, James was
labeled a 'choker' for failing to come up with big plays late in
games during the finals before spending the off-season working
on his few weak areas.
This year James, voted the league's Most Valuable Player of
the regular season and title series, responded with a series of
outstanding displays and especially when it mattered most.
He averaged 30.5 points in the playoffs and delivered a
triple double in the decisive game five of the finals with 26
points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds.
"I don't know what people will say now," Miami's experienced
reserve Juwan Howard said. "He's done everything now. What are
they going to try to beat him up about now? What'd he do wrong
this time?"
What makes the hate affair with LeBron even stranger is
that, aside from his outstanding physical ability and talent, he
is also quite an engaging personality.
"When you get to know LeBron, you don't understand why he
was such a lightning rod for the criticism and all of just the
incessant critiques about a player who embodies all the
qualities you want of a champion," said Heat coach Erik
Spoelstra.
"You spend ten minutes with him, you absolutely love the guy
because he's so engaging. He's one of the most charismatic
people I've ever been around. He's giving. He's an incredible
team mate."
Even the main threat to his dream of a first NBA title,
Kevin Durant of the Oklahoma City Thunder, had nothing but
praise for James after the series ended - just as well given the
players will be team mates in London.
"The guy is an unbelievable player and an unbelievable
person. ... It was a storybook season for him," said Durant.
"That guy played phenomenal basketball all season. Hopefully
we can get a gold medal together this summer."
