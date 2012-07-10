July 10 The 20th anniversary of the U.S. 'Dream
Team' could coincide with a dream tournament in what looms as a
fiercely competitive basketball competition at the London
Olympics.
The awe-inspiring collection of NBA stars including Michael
Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird who romped to gold at the
1992 Barcelona Games ignited a global growth in the game that
brought a wave of international talent into the NBA that has
powered national teams at the Olympics.
The London stage could be set for a rousing revival of the
Beijing gold medal game with LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kobe
Bryant leading the defending champion U.S. team, while 2008
silver medalists Spain bring a towering front court of brothers
Pau and Marc Gasol and premier shot-blocker Serge Ibaka.
Argentina, France and Brazil, three other teams armed with
serious NBA firepower, are also confident they will be fighting
for position on the podium in the 12-team tournament.
"Between those five teams, we'll see," France forward
Nicolas Batum, who plays for the NBA's Portland Trail Blazers,
told Reuters.
The main contenders have already had to deal with injuries
that will test their depth and perseverance.
The U.S. squad lost a slew of candidates that read like an
All-Star list with Derrick Rose of the Chicago Bulls, Dwight
Howard of the Orlando Magic, and Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh of
the NBA champion Miami Heat among those ruled out due to injury.
A pool of 22 players shrank to 15, but no one will be crying
for the U.S. team, who will be led by James, who used his
defensive prowess and power to lead the Heat over the Thunder in
the NBA Finals for his long-awaited championship.
Also joining James are Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook and
James Harden, the Knicks' Carmelo Anthony, Deron Williams of the
Nets, and the Clippers' Blake Griffin and Chris Paul.
TALENTED SCORERS
Those are plenty of talented scorers, but the absence of big
men Howard, Bosh and LaMarcus Aldridge of Portland leaves New
York's Tyson Chandler and Minnesota's Kevin Love as the only
centers and could make the U.S. vulnerable.
Spain would have a size advantage, able to play Lakers'
7-footer (2.13m) Pau Gasol alongside his 7-foot-1 (2.16m)
younger brother Marc Gasol of the Grizzlies, and 6-foot-10
(2.08m) Ibaka, another member of the NBA finalist Thunder.
Slowing down the Spanish offense, however, will be the
absence of playmaking guard Ricky Rubio of the Timberwolves, who
is sidelined with an ACL injury, leaving Jose Manuel Calderon of
the Raptors at point guard.
"My team mates and I will fight for the gold medal," Pau
Gasol told reporters. "We're afraid of no one."
France is up in the air about the availability of court
leader Tony Parker, a three-time NBA champion with San Antonio,
who injured his eye last month in a Manhattan nightclub fracas,
and will be without Bulls' big man Joakim Noah (ankle injury).
Parker will have to get doctors' approval before joining
compatriots and fellow NBA players such as Batum, Ronny Turiaf
(Heat) and Spurs team mate Boris Diaw.
Argentina, 2004 Athens Olympic champions and Beijing bronze
medalists, are led by Spurs' Manu Ginobili and Luis Scola of the
Rockets. Brazil boasts a strong post presence with Nene of the
Wizards and Anderson Varejao of the Cavaliers along with Pacers'
guard Leandro Barbosa.
Even Britain could have a touch of the NBA on their team
with Luol Deng of the Bulls a potential player for the hosts.
"I think the Dream Team was single-handedly responsible for
all of the global and international growth that we've had in the
game of basketball and that is a tremendous compliment to that
team," Dream Team member Clyde "The Glide" Drexler told Reuters.
"What a legacy."
