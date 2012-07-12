July 12 Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin injured his knee during a scrimmage at the U.S. Olympic training camp in Las Vegas and is returning to Los Angeles to be examined by the Clippers' doctors, Yahoo reported on Thursday.

Griffin, who signed a five-year contract extension with the Clippers worth nearly $100 million on Wednesday, was expected to undergo an MRI, the website said.

Should Griffin be forced out of the July 27-Aug. 12 London Games, it would be the latest in a long string of injuries that have hit the defending Olympic champions.

Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose, Orlando Magic center Dwight Howard, and center/forward Chris Bosh and guard Dwyane Wade of the NBA champion Miami Heat were among players already ruled out of the U.S. roster due to injuries.

There is speculation that New Orleans Hornets rookie Anthony Davis, the top pick in June's National Basketball Association Draft, would be considered as a replacement.

Griffin averaged 20.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 66 games last season to help the Clippers to a 40-26 record for their first winning season since 2005-06. (Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue)