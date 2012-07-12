* Feels discomfort in left knee after full practice
July 12 Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake
Griffin injured his knee during a scrimmage at the U.S. Olympic
training camp in Las Vegas and is returning to Los Angeles for a
medical examination, USA Basketball said on Thursday.
Griffin, who signed a five-year contract extension with the
Clippers worth nearly $100 million this week, told officials he
was experiencing discomfort in his left knee after Wednesday's
full practice.
The All-Star forward, known for his electrifying dunks, was
flying back to Los Angeles for further evaluation and would miss
the U.S. team's exhibition game against the Dominican Republic
exhibition game later on Thursday.
Should Griffin be forced out of the July 27-Aug. 12 London
Games, it would be the latest in a long string of injuries that
have hit the defending Olympic champions.
Chicago Bulls guard Derrick Rose, Orlando Magic center
Dwight Howard, and center/forward Chris Bosh and guard Dwyane
Wade of the NBA champion Miami Heat were among players already
ruled out of the U.S. roster due to injuries.
There was speculation that New Orleans Hornets rookie
Anthony Davis, the top pick in June's National Basketball
Association Draft, would be considered as a replacement for
Griffin, should he withdraw.
Griffin averaged 20.7 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists
in 66 games last season to help the Clippers to a 40-26 record
for their first winning season since 2005-06.
Following Thursday's exhibition game in Las Vegas, the U.S.
team will head to Washington, D.C., to train July 13-15 and play
an exhibition against Brazil at the Verizon Center on July 16.
The U.S. men's team will continue their preparations July
17-18 in Manchester, England, and on July 19 will play Britain.
Twenty years after the USA Dream Team made its debut at the
1992 Barcelona Olympics, the U.S. returns to the Spanish city to
conclude their tour with a pair of exhibition games against
Argentina on July 22 and Spain on July 24.
