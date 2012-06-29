June 29 The U.S. Olympic basketball team lost
another prospective player on Friday when Miami Heat forward
Chris Bosh said he would not go to London due to the abdominal
injury that sidelined him in the NBA playoffs.
Bosh missed nine games during the playoffs but returned to
help Miami defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games to
claim the National Basketball Association title.
"I am extremely disappointed to say that due to injury I
cannot represent my country in the 2012 Olympics in London,"
Bosh said in a statement.
"The abdominal injury I suffered in Game One of the Eastern
Conference semi-finals is not fully healed."
Bosh's decision came one day after team mate Dwyane Wade
announced he would be missing next month's Olympics to undergo
knee surgery.
With Wade and Bosh out of consideration, there are 16
players left for 12 spots on the U.S. team, down from an initial
pool of 20.
Other candidates who have withdrawn due to injury include
Derrick Rose of the Chicago Bulls and Dwight Howard of the
Orlando Magic.
One member of the NBA champion Heat remains on the national
team roster, three-times league Most Valuable Player and NBA
Finals MVP LeBron James.
The U.S. Olympic training camp opens next week in Las Vegas.
Bosh said he was told by his doctors that it would be best
for him to allow the injury to fully heal.
"I was advised that rest and additional rehab of my
abdominal injury will be necessary in order to avoid the
development of a chronic injury," added Bosh, a member of the
team that won gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Bosh returned from the abdominal injury to play in the final
three games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston
Celtics and he competed throughout the NBA Finals.
He averaged 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds a game during the
NBA championship series win over Oklahoma City.
