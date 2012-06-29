* Second Heat player to withdraw in two days, following Wade
* Leaves 16 players for 12 spots on U.S. Olympic team
(Adds USA Basketball reaction)
June 29 The U.S. Olympic basketball team lost
another prospective player on Friday when Miami Heat forward
Chris Bosh said he would not go to London due to the abdominal
injury that sidelined him in the NBA playoffs.
Bosh missed nine games during the playoffs but returned to
help Miami defeat the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games to
claim the National Basketball Association title.
"I am extremely disappointed to say that due to injury I
cannot represent my country in the 2012 Olympics in London,"
Bosh said in a statement.
"The abdominal injury I suffered in Game One of the Eastern
Conference semi-finals is not fully healed."
Bosh's decision came one day after team mate Dwyane Wade
announced he would be missing next month's Olympics to undergo
knee surgery.
"Chris will be missed but we have to move on," said USA
Basketball chairman Jerry Colangelo.
Bosh returned from the abdominal injury to play in the final
three games of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston
Celtics and competed throughout the NBA Finals.
He averaged 14.6 points and 9.4 rebounds a game during the
NBA championship series win over Oklahoma City.
With Wade and Bosh out of consideration, there are 16
players left for 12 spots on the U.S. team, down from an initial
pool of 20.
Other candidates who have withdrawn due to injury include
Derrick Rose of the Chicago Bulls and Dwight Howard of the
Orlando Magic.
One member of the NBA champion Heat remains on the roster
that will begin training next week in Las Vegas, three-times
league Most Valuable Player and NBA Finals MVP LeBron James.
"We've taken four bullets with the injuries to Rose, Howard,
Wade and Bosh and it will now be a testimony to the
infrastructure we put in with the national team roster. I feel
very confident about our roster going forward," Colangelo said.
U.S. coach Mike Krzyzewski said: "We're totally supportive
of Chris and hope he recovers fully for his season next year.
"This opens up opportunities for other players in the pool
to show their talents."
In the 2008 Olympics, Bosh averaged 9.1 points and 6.1
rebounds while shooting 77.4 percent from the field to help the
U.S. win the gold medal.
Finalists for the U.S. team include James, Carmelo Anthony
(Knicks), Kobe Bryant (Lakers), Tyson Chandler (Knicks), Anthony
Davis (University of Kentucky), Kevin Durant (Thunder), Rudy Gay
(Grizzlies), Eric Gordon (Hornets), Blake Griffin (Clippers),
James Harden (Thunder), Andre Iguodala (76ers), Kevin Love
(Timberwolves), Lamar Odom (Mavericks), Chris Paul (Clippers),
Russell Westbrook (Thunder) and Deron Williams (Nets).
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; editing by Tony Jimenez)