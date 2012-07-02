July 2 The U.S. Olympic basketball team, hit by
a recent rash of injuries, may have suffered another blow after
NBA top draft pick Anthony Davis sustained a sprained ankle, the
New Orleans Hornets said on Monday.
Davis, the U.S. college player of the year and Most
Outstanding Player of the Final Four during Kentucky's march to
the national championship, hurt himself during a workout at the
Hornets team facility on Sunday, New Orleans said.
"His status to resume workouts is day to day," New Orleans
said in a statement. "An evaluation of his availability to
practise with Team USA will be made later in the week."
Last week, Dwyane Wade (knee surgery) and Chris Bosh
(abdominal injury) of the National Basketball Association
champion Miami Heat withdrew from consideration for the team.
The U.S. team had already been hit by injuries to several
leading candidates for the squad, including Derrick Rose of the
Chicago Bulls and Dwight Howard of the Orlando Magic.
The withdrawals of Wade and Bosh had left 16 players in the
roster pool for 12 spots on the U.S. team, down from an initial
pool of 20.
While the surplus of talent has dwindled for the 2008
Olympic champions, they still will be counted as favorites in
the London tournament with LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Kevin
Durant, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony and Blake Griffin
among the names still on the team list.
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by John Mehaffey)