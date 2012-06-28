June 28 Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade withdrew
his name from the player pool for the U.S. Olympic basketball
team on Thursday because his injured left knee will require
surgery, USA Basketball said.
After receiving the diagnosis from the Heat team physician,
the All-Star guard, who helped Miami win the NBA title in five
games over the Oklahoma City Thunder, informed USA Basketball
chairman Jerry Colangelo that he was having the surgery soon and
would be unable to compete in London.
"As many people may know, throughout the season, I struggled
with a recurring knee issue," Wade said in a statement.
"After the championship game, I visited with my doctors for
a round of comprehensive medical tests, and the recent results
dictate the need for surgery.
"While every part of me wants to be in London, I need to
take this time to do what's best to improve my health and allow
me to continue to play the game I love."
Wade was the U.S. team's leading scorer in their run to 2008
Olympic gold in Beijing, scoring a game-high 27 points as the
Americans beat Spain 118-107 in the Olympic final.
Despite having his knee drained during the NBA playoffs,
Wade averaged over 22 points a game during Miami's championship
series triumph over the Thunder.
Wade's exit from the U.S. squad left 17 players in the mix
for 12 spots on the Olympic team following injuries that removed
several players from consideration, including Derrick Rose of
the Chicago Bulls and Dwight Howard of the Orlando Magic.
The remaining candidates for the U.S. team will start
training camp next week in Las Vegas.
Miami will still be represented in London, as three-time NBA
Most Valuable Player LeBron James, who was also MVP of the
championship series, has said he will definitely play in the
Olympics.
His Heat team mate Chris Bosh, however, was still undecided
about the Olympics due to an abdominal injury that sidelined him
during the NBA playoffs.
(Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; editing by Steve
Ginsburg)