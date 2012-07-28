By Belinda Goldsmith
| LONDON, July 28
LONDON, July 28 Bookmakers expect record
gambling on the 2012 Olympics after the opening ceremony
prompted a flood of bets on event mastermind Danny Boyle
receiving a knighthood - and confusion over wagers laid on who
would light the Olympic flame.
Since London won the Olympics in 2005 gamblers have forked
out on the closely guarded secret of who would light the flame,
with British five-times gold medallist, rower Steve Redgrave,
the clear favourite.
But in the end, seven young athletes selected by seven
British Olympians lit the flame in unison, causing divides in
the bookmaking ranks over how to handle the bet.
Ladbrokes and Stan James decided to pay out on all seven of
the British Olympians involved which included Redgrave, Daley
Thompson and Kelly Holmes.
William Hill voided all bets and refunded about 50,000
pounds ($80,000) wagered on the event since 2005.
"It is a bit disappointing as we've been taking bets on this
for years and in the end there is no winner. There is no way
anyone could have predicted any one or all of the seven people
chosen," William Hill spokesman Graham Sharpe said.
Stan James said it had voided all losing bets, meaning
punters got their money refunded.
"It's a once in a lifetime occasion and we thought it
appropriate to make this gesture after such an incredible start
to the London Olympics," spokesman Rory Jiwani said.
Bookmakers said the success of the opening ceremony devised
by Boyle, who won an Oscar for his movie "Slumdog Millionaire",
had ignited a feelgood factor and already boosted gambling
interest in the Olympics - and not just in the sports.
QUEEN ON FILM
Boyle, 55, is being tipped to be awarded a knighthood in the
New Year Honours List by Queen Elizabeth, whom he somehow
managed to persuade to take part in her first movie role.
During the opening ceremony, a film showed James Bond actor
Daniel Craig arriving at Buckingham Palace and escorting the
Queen to a helicopter. Minutes later a helicopter appeared over
the stadium and released two parachutists. The Queen then walked
into the stadium to huge cheers from the 60,000 crowd.
"Everyone was amazed and wowed at what Boyle did last
night," Ladbroke's spokeswoman Jessica Bridge said. "Before this
Danny Boyle was 2-1 to get a knighthood but due to the sheer
volume of bets we have cut this to 5-4."
She said the largest bet so far was 5,000 pounds.
Coral spokesman David Stevens said they were running odds on
Saturday of 6-4 that Boyle is knighted next year, having been
4-1 immediately after the opening ceremony.
Jirwani said the ceremony had boosted patriotic pride with
odds of 4-5 that the British team will win more than 22 gold
medals compared to 19 in Beijing which could push them above
Russia to be third in medal table behind the United States and
China.
Bookmakers are forecasting between 50-100 million pounds
($80-160 million) will be wagered on the London Games, which
would be four to five times more than gambled at Beijing but
still way short of other major sporting events.
They expected plenty of money on football and tennis with
some interest in cycling after Bradley Wiggins' Tour de France
victory.
The men's 100 metres race, a highlight of the Olympics, was
not seen as a great draw for gamblers.
Mark Maydon, commercial director of the Sporting Index
Group, said the odds were against Jamaica's Usain Bolt setting a
new world record at this event after stunning the world with his
9.69 second win at Beijing. Bolt cut this to 9.58 a year later.
He predicted the 100 metres would be run in 9.71 seconds
with only half of the 8-strong field running under 10 seconds.
Sharpe said gamblers were not enthusiastic about the race.
"It really is a two-horse race between Bolt and (fellow
Jamaican) Yohan Blake and gamblers like to have a bit more
competition than that," he said.
(Editing by Alison Williams)