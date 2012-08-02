LONDON Aug 2 Illegal gambling has not yet
targeted sports during the London 2012 Olympics after almost a
week of competition, the International Olympic Committee said on
Thursday.
The IOC has set up a monitoring system for illegal gambling
on the 26 competitions during the July 27-Aug. 12 Games as it
seeks to counter the growing threat in professional sports.
Games athletes and officials are forbidden from betting on
the Olympics and Irish sailor Peter O'Leary is the subject of an
Olympic investigation into an alleged bet he made on a
competitor in a previous competition.
"Our information is that there has been no issue that has
raised any concern," said IOC spokesman Mark Adams. "So far we
have not had any problems.
"We even hear anecdotal evidence that legal betting on the
Games is not at a high level."
IOC president Jacques Rogge has warned that illegal betting
poses as big a threat to the integrity of sports as doping and
could one day hit the Olympics.
The Games, however, are something of a paradox for
bookmakers - the biggest event in the sporting calendar attracts
a huge global TV audience but is a sideshow for most serious
gamblers.
The jailing last year of three Pakistani cricketers in
London and the latest match-fixing scandal to afflict Italian
soccer have, however, heightened alarm that corruption is
undermining top level sport.
"We started monitoring in Beijing (2008), in Vancouver (2010
winter Olympics) and we are monitoring patterns here," Adams
said.
Britain's licensed bookmakers have signed up to scrutinise
activity during the Games and will channel their findings
through the Gambling Commission, the industry regulator.
