LONDON Aug 2 An Angolan boxing coach was deemed
a "plonker" by the head of the country's Olympic team after
failing to bring their only fighter to a weigh-in led to his
disqualification in a sea of tears.
Heavyweight Tumba Silva, 26, a protege of former world
champion Chris Eubank's Angolan academy, was disqualified from
his first round bout against 2008 Olympic silver medallist
Clemente Russo of Italy on Wednesday after he missed the
mandatory morning weigh-in.
"That plonker of a coach, for he has no other name, failed
to go to the technical meeting or the athlete's weigh-in,
between eight and nine in the morning," Antonio Monteiro, head
of the Angolan Olympic team, told Portuguese sports daily A Bola
on Thursday.
"The athlete was inconsolable, he cried like a child. The
coach was such a plonker that I had to give the athlete the news
myself. He cried so much that I myself could not speak.
"Tumba had put practically his whole life into this fight.
Win or lose, he wanted this to be a mark for him."
