By Padraic Halpin
LONDON Aug 4 Defending Olympic champion Zou
Shiming of China survived a tricky opening bout at the London
Games on Saturday and had to call on all the know-how that
delivered three world amateur titles in seven years to edge
Cuba's Yosbany Veitia Soto.
Fleet-footed Soto, who impressed on his way to the
quarter-finals of the world amateur championships last year, was
the busier fighter throughout and the 20-year-old delivered a
serious challenge to Zou's light-flyweight dominance.
But the seasoned Zou, almost 11 years Soto's senior, stayed
calm and landed one opportunistic punch after another, winning
each round by a single point for a 14-11 victory.
"As number one, there is always pressure but pressure brings
out the fighting spirit," Zou, who fights Birzhan Zhakypov of
Kazakhstan next, told reporters through a translator.
Zhakypov, a bronze medallist at the world championships in
2005, came from two points down going into the final round to
edge out Mark Barriga, the Filipino fighter nicknamed 'Little
Pacquiao' after his country's boxing great Manny Pacquiao.
If Zou wins that fight, he could set up a rematch of his
2008 Beijing semi-final against Ireland's Paddy Barnes, who four
years ago left the Olympics stunned that he did not score a
single point in a 15-0 loss to home favourite Zou.
Barnes, who eased to a 15-10 win over Cameroon's Thomas
Essomba and has India's Devendro Singh Laishram next, has had a
long wait to make his London Games bow.
And while his team mates have been chasing famous Olympians
around the athletes village for their autographs to see who can
collect the most the Belfast man said he had been harassed for
his signature by some big-name sprinters.
"I've been walking around the village getting chased by all
these athletes," he told reporters, tongue firmly in cheek.
"(Usain) Bolt, (Asafa) Powell and Tyson Gay chasing me for
autographs and pictures. I had to stop giving them."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)