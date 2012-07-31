By Padraic Halpin
| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Boxing's smallest men took to
the ring on Tuesday, bringing tears, the quickest knockout of
the Games so far and the first sight of a thrilling Filipino who
has trained with the great Manny Pacquiao.
The men's light-flyweights weigh no more than 49 kilogrammes
and usually stand at just 162 centimetres (5 feet, four inches)
but they can pack a punch as India's Devendro Singh Laishram
proved in front of another packed house.
The 20-year-old from Manipur, who racked up the biggest
score at last year's world amateur championships by notching up
40 points in three rounds, knocked Bayron Molina Figueroa down
within a minute before forcing the Honduran into two standing
counts. The referee eventually stopped the bout after
two-and-a-half minutes.
"He wasn't a good boxer, I knew that, I'd sized him up. The
coming rounds are going to get more difficult," the Indian,
decked in luminous yellow boots, told reporters after his quick
workout.
At 157 centimetres, Mark Barriga of the Philippines may be
barely taller than the top rope in London's boxing arena but he
made a big impression on Tuesday, showing off some lightning
quick footwork and a rasping left hook.
Ahead of the games, Barriga trained with the Philippines
greatest sportsman Manny Pacquiao, the much decorated fighter
who won professional world titles in eight different weight
classes.
The 19-year-old, who has since been given the nickname
'Little Pacquiao', had far too much for fellow teenager Manuel
Cappai, streaking to an easy 17-7 win and scoring almost half
his points in a final round where he toyed with the Italian.
One light-flyweight who won't be joining the pair in
Saturday's last 16 is France's Jeremy Beccu who could not hold
back the tears as he spoke to reporters after losing 18 points
to 17 to Birzhan Zhakypov of Kazakhstan.
"It's really unfair, I should have won. Nobody can convince
me otherwise," said the 21-year-old from the northern town
Auchel, who led by one point going into the final round.
"I don't really understand it, the first round especially
was given 6-6 and I clearly won it. I knew I had to fight
against the judges also alas."
