(Adds quotes, details)
* Carrazana collects gold for Cuba
* Coach credits Carrazana's clout
By Padraic Halpin
LONDON, Aug 12 Cuban teenager Robeisy Ramirez
Carrazana ensured he left the London Games as the fighter to
watch after his power and speed took him past Mongolian
Tugstsogt Nyambayar to Olympic flyweight gold on Sunday.
After classy Roniel Iglesias Sotolongo won Cuba's first
Olympic boxing gold in eight years on Saturday, a long wait for
the great amateur boxing nation, the 18-year-old Carrazana added
boxing gold number 34 with a sumptuous display.
"The moment I heard I won I fell on the floor because it was
overwhelming. I am 18 years old and I am already an Olympic
champion," Carrazana told reporters.
"I am becoming part of my country's history along with past
Cuban champions."
Cuba's boxing golds make up almost half of their total
Olympics successes and it was easy to see why as Carrazana again
sized up his opponent in the opening exchanges before taking a
tight first round that proved a battle of the left hooks.
The silky southpaw, who eased through the draw beating
second-seeded Briton Andrew Selby in the process, soaked up more
pressure in the second round, evading much of what was thrown at
him to keep his narrow lead.
Both boxers also landed punches after the bell had sounded
at the end of the second and gave each other a glaring stare to
add spice to the final round.
The fight opened up a little more as Carrazana began
flinging and landing left upper cuts, but Nyambayar could not
get through the quick Cuban's defence.
Nyambayar had upset world champion Misha Aloian of Russia on
his way to the final and was hoping to add to Enkhbatyn
Badar-Uugan's first Mongolian boxing gold four years ago as his
pocket of fans roared him on, but the bout was one too far.
Carrazana fell to his knees when the final score of 17-14
was called before dancing around the ring, showboating a little
by demonstrating a few push-ups and following Sotolongo in
taking a lap of honour with the Cuban flag.
"It was a difficult fight. I am extremely happy," Carrazana.
Losing semi-finalists Michael Conlan of Ireland, who the
Cuban outclassed in their last-four bout, and Russia's Aloian
took bronze.
Carrazana's coach Rolando Acebal said that his fighter's
power and had been decisive in his run to gold.
"Our man punched very hard, that's what made the difference.
Others were faster but he was stronger," Acebal told reporters.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Patrick Johnston, editing by
Justin Palmer and Ed Osmond)