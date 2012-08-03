LONDON Aug 3 With his contact lenses lying
somewhere across the ring, American flyweight Rau'shee Warren
trudged out of the London Games for the professional ranks on
Friday with the ignominy of an eight-year Olympic losing streak.
The 25-year-old, the first American boxer to compete in
three Olympics, lost a narrow decision 19-18 to Nordine Oubaali
of France, who moved on to the quarter-finals and one victory
away from securing at least a bronze.
After first round defeats at the 2004 Athens and 2008
Beijing Games, defeat was tough to take for the 2007 world
champion.
"I thought I had the decision but overall you don't know
what they are counting on the paper. It's a big disappointment
you know coming a third time and then losing for a third time,"
Warren, head down and despondent, told reporters.
"As you can see this isn't my lane anymore, coming to the
Olympics, just trying to get the gold and bring it back to the
United States."
It did look like his lane, though, after a bright first
round where he picked off the Frenchman to take a 9-7 lead.
However, one of Oubaali's punches knocked Warren's contact
lenses out and changed the course of the contest.
"The headgear ... it kept falling down over my eyes, then my
contacts fell out in the first round so I was having to wait for
my opponent to get a little closer so I could throw my shots,"
Warren bemoaned.
"It always happens, even when I am training, when I have
been hit and when the contacts come out it is really blurry."
TACTICAL ERROR
A costly tactic tweak after the first round also scuppered
the American, who lost in the first round at Beijing Games
after being misinformed about the score midway through his bout.
Instead of working the combinations that put him in front
his corner instructed him to hold back and look for the key
blow.
Encouraging Oubaali, who started to beat the American to the
punch, was not a wise move.
"I was just trying to flick the jab and just trying to
deliver one shot instead of two, three or four shots but I guess
that is what cost me the fight as he was just more aggressive
and I was just trying to land my shots," Warren said.
"(We) have got to talk about getting something else, maybe a
world title in the pros."
American boxing was heavily criticised when they reached
their lowest point after coming back from the Beijing Games with
only one bronze medal.
But deeper depths were found after welterweight Errol Spence
followed Warren out the door leaving the U.S. without a male
boxing medal for the first time despite sending the biggest team
to London.
India's Krishan Vikas secured the narrow 13-11 victory in a
bout of wild swinging as Spence left the arena in tears.
While Spence and Warren headed back to the Olympic Village
to pack their bags, Frenchman Ouabaali was thinking about a
tricky last eight contest against impressive Irishman Michael
Conlan.
Conlan jabbed Ghana's Duke Micah out of their flyweight
contest to seal a 19-8 win, the Irishman leaving his opponent
guessing throughout by continually switching from an orthodox to
southpaw stance.
"It was a nice wee work out," Conlan told reporters. "It is
great to get the first win out of the way."
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston)