By Padraic Halpin
| LONDON, July 31
LONDON, July 31 Joseph Diaz Jr.'s Olympic dream
is straightforward: Make a big impression in the boxing ring,
turn professional and then buy his unemployed parents a new
house.
It's a lot of pressure to carry on not-so-broad bantamweight
shoulders, but the Californian teenager is desperate to pay back
his mother and father who in spite of their plight, sacrificed
much to help get their son to London.
Diaz' mother, who lost her job as a secretary and only gets
part-time work from time to time, sold t-shirts, washed cars and
raised money through table tennis tournaments to make sure she,
her husband and daughter could be with Joseph, 19, in London.
Joseph Senior, laid off as a truck driver three years ago,
has trained his son since the age of eleven, learning how to
coach from books and watching hours of footage on YouTube.
"I really want to help out my parents and my family. I know
that if I bring back a gold medal or any medal, it's going to
open a lot of doors for me," Diaz Jr., known as Jo-Jo, told
Reuters on Tuesday after watching team mate Jamel Herring in
action.
"USA boxing give me a monthly stipend so I get to help out
my parents with that but man if I bring back a medal, it's going
to help out my parents a lot. That's what I came to do, I came
to buy my parents a house with all that money I'm going to get."
The youngest member of an American squad who all come to
London's boxing arena each day to support one another, Diaz Jr.
wowed the crowd with a 19-9 opening victory on Saturday, scoring
half of his points in a blizzard of third round left-hand shots.
He said the mayor of his home town of South El Monte has
arranged for the local community centre to broadcast his next
fight on a big screen, a huge test against top seed and world
champion Lazaro Alvarez Estrada of Cuba.
It could have been very different, Diaz Jr. said, had his
father not brought him to a boxing gym for the first time at the
age of 11 in a bid to keep his son away from the gangs of South
El Monte.
"I used to get bullied and when I was in middle school I
started having friends who were in gangs and my dad knew that I
had to keep away from all that stuff. He was telling me 'Joseph
you've got to stay away from all that trouble," Diaz Jr. said.
"Now I tell him, 'dad just don't worry about finding a job
right now, this is my time, let's just focus on the Olympics and
eventually everything's going to come through and everything's
going to be fine.'"
Whatever happens in Wednesday's fight against Estrada or
beyond that, win or lose, Diaz Jr. plans to turn professional
after the Games.
Affable and polite, the baby-faced southpaw can also slip
into the kind of confident bravado that may serve him well in
pre-match press conferences in years to come when he plans on
emulating his hero Oscar 'Golden Boy' De La Hoya, the 1992
Olympic gold medallist who went on to dominate as a
professional.
"Golden boy is my inspiration, he's almost from the same
city as me. I know that he was struggling just like me, it's the
same kind of story so hopefully I can do the same thing, bring
back the medal and give everyone what they want to see," Diaz
Jr. said.
"I want to beat these guys, overwhelm them and make
everybody watching know that I beat them... We're ready to shock
the world."
He's talking like a professional already.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Justin Palmer)