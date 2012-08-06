Games-Host Indonesia targets eighth place at 2018 Asian Games
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Aug 6 Cuba's Yasnier Toledo Lopez beat Kazakhstan's Gani Zhailauov 19-11 in an Olympic men's boxing lightweight quarter-final bout on Monday. Results Table Yasnier Toledo Lopez (Cuba) beat Gani Zhailauov (Kazakhstan) 19-11 Vasyl Lomachenko (Ukraine) beat Felix Verdejo (Puerto Rico) 14-9
JAKARTA, Feb 21 Indonesia is targeting an eighth-place finish and 15 gold medals at the Asian Games it hosts next year, a senior minister of the Southeast Asian country has said.
LONDON, Feb 20 British badminton chiefs said they were "staggered" on Monday after UK Sport upheld a decision to cut funding for the sport in the cycle leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, despite the men's doubles bronze medal win in Rio.
SAPPORO, Japan, Feb 20 The club scheduled to host the golf at the 2020 Tokyo Games must allow women to have full membership or organisers will have to find another venue, International Olympic Committee (IOC) vice president John Coates told Reuters on Monday.