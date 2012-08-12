(add quotes, details)
* Lomachenko wins second Olympic gold
* Klitschko on hand to congratulate Ukrainian
By Patrick Johnston
LONDON, Aug 12 Ukraine's professional
heavyweight champion Vladimir Klitschko was on hand to see his
compatriot Vasyl Lomachenko prove once again why he is the best
in the amateur ranks as the lightweight romped to a second
successive Olympic gold on Sunday.
Lomachenko was just about the hottest favourite of the
London Games after he followed up the featherweight gold he won
with ease in Beijing four years ago with a world title apiece at
both feather and lightweight class.
It was the same story in London when he rarely had to move
into top gear despite moving up a class and he had too much for
South Korea's Han Soon-chul, easing to a 19-9 victory and
earning a congratulatory hug from Klitschko at ringside.
"The first time I was a bit more excited, I am more calm now
but I am still very happy and delighted to win another medal,"
Lomachenko told reporters.
The irrepressible Lomachenko was in a different league to
the Korean, taking the first round 7-2 with fierce right and
left upper-cuts, punishing body shots topped off with sleek
footwork that is almost unmatched among the amateur game.
The 24-year-old Ukrainian, who sports a tattoo of his father
and coach Anatoly's face on his abdomen, continued boxing the
kind of fight that would please any coach, keeping Han at bay to
widen his lead by a point.
He was able to take his foot off the gas in the final round
and coast to a victory.
Lomachenko, who will join the Olympic boxing governing
body's professional league next year meaning he will still be
eligible to go for a third gold in 2016, cracked his first smile
of the Games when the result was announced.
Putting two fingers in the air to acknowledge both his
second gold and the second for Ukraine at the Games, Lomachenko
left the ring draped in the Ukrainian flag.
"I'm really proud of my countryman Lomachenko, it is not a
common thing to win two times," Klitschko said from ringside.
"It would be really exciting to see him in a professional ring."
Lomanchenko jokingly wiped sweat from his brow as he stood
on the podium to collect his gold, while losing semi-finalists
Yasniel Toledo Lopez of Cuba and Evaldas Petrauskas of Lithuania
took bronze.
The Ukrainian's father and trainer Anatoliy was full of
praise for his son's achievement.
"It's always harder to protect your position rather than get
it. It's always harder to stay on top than get there," he told
reporters.
(Additional Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Justin
Palmer and Ed Osmond)