LONDON Aug 4 'Cheating, cheating, cheating,'
was light-welterweight Manoj Kumar's verdict after losing his
battle of Commonwealth champions with Briton Thomas Stalker as
Indian grumbles at controversial Olympic scoring continued.
While Kumar complained, British boxing captain Stalker moved
on to the quarter-finals and one win away from at least a bronze
medal following the 20-16 win on Saturday.
Stalker, who won the lightweight Commonwealth Games in Delhi
two years ago, cleverly utilised his sharper hand speed to land
flurries of punches as the aggressive Kumar walked in looking
for one shot.
Roared on by a carnival crowd at the ExCel arena, buzzing
with the announcements of home gold medals elsewhere in the
Games, the Brit took a questionably large 7-4 lead after the
first round and won the second by an eye-catching 9-5 margin.
While Stalker was perhaps the better fighter in the round
the ringside judges were not in total agreement, with the
Turkish official giving awarding it 7-5 to Kumar.
Judging in amateur boxing is always a controversial topic
with governing body International Boxing Association's (AIBA)
forced to change the result of a bout on Friday. Indian Vikas
Krishan was paraded as the victor in the ring only for AIBA to
overturn the decision and give the win to American welterweight
Errol Spence following a video review.
That came after AIBA dismissed two officials this week for
wrongdoing.
OFFICIALS INCENSED
The Krishan decision incensed India officials, who were told
they could not appeal the decision by AIBA and
Kumar's loss did little to lighten their mood.
"This is not an Olympic tournament, this is a district
tournament. Cheating, cheating, cheating," Kumar, who won gold
at light-welterweight in his home Delhi Commonwealth Games in
2010, told reporters after taking the final round 7-4.
In amateur boxing bouts, all fives judges score each
individual round but the points awarded to the boxers are the
average of the three judges' combination that are the closest
together.
"In amateur boxing it happens all the time," Stalker told
reporters when asked about his thoughts on the scoring,
"I've had fights where I've thought I've won by more points
that I have. It's just boxing, I just leave it to the judges."
Winning the final round did little to cheer India's Cuban
boxing coach Blas Fernandez.
"In the last round they give us 7-4, why no other round?
They were all the same," Fernandez ranted.
"This tournament the judging is very poor. How do you give
the bout to a man like this who doesn't want to box? Why are
they doing this?"
Another man unhappy about the officiating was South Korean
light-flyweight Shin Jong-hun, who left the ring slowly in an
apparent state of shock having lost 15-14 to Bulgaria's
Aleksandrar Aleksandrov.
Shin, silver medallist at the world championship and seeded
two here in London, refused to discuss his bout as he left the
arena, standing with his hands on his hips in disbelief.
The fight of the night, however, involved Ukraine
light-welterweight Denys Berinchyk who was one part of a second
round slug fest with Swede Anthony Yigit.
Berinchyk, sporting a bizarre partly shaved haircut, took
the round 19-13 en route to a 26-25 win which brought the crowd
to their feet as both men landed blow after blow in the middle
of the ring.
"It really was a hell of a fight," Yigit told reporters.
(Additional reporting by Padraic Halpin)