* Sotolongo betters Beijing bronze in scintillating style
* Berinchyk fails to give Ukraine gold, team mate succeeds
(Adds details of later fight)
By Padraic Halpin
LONDON, Aug 11 Classy Roniel Iglesias Sotolongo
won Cuba's first Olympics boxing gold in eight years on Saturday
when he beat Ukraine's Denys Berinchyk in a battle which pitted
the great amateur boxing nation against the rising force of the
sport.
Sotolongo, one of the most clinical boxers at the Games who
beat world light-welterweight champion Everton dos Santos Lopes
of Brazil on his way to the final, caught the aggressive
Ukrainian with one left upper cut too many to win 22-15.
"Today is the day which is the most important in my whole
career," Sotolongo told reporters. "Without my family I could
not achieve this victory. They will be so proud, I dedicate this
to them."
Sotolongo, one of four Cuban bronze medallists at the
Beijing Games, took a tight first round 5-4 after both men came
out aggressively, trading powerful right and left jabs, and the
Cuban's left upper-cut proved the difference.
It was the same story in the second round with the
23-year-old Cuban proving too quick for Berinchyk who has
sported one of the oddest haircuts at the Olympics, an
eye-catching mostly shaved style with a lengthy piece of hair
left on top.
The Ukrainian world championship silver medallist may have
produced one of the tournament's best rounds in the semi-finals,
scoring more points in the final three minutes than most have
managed in nine, but there was little chance of a repeat on
Saturday.
Sotolongo was just as relentless in the last round,
delivering a series of stinging right jabs before beating his
chest as the final bell rang and waving the Cuban flag in a
victory lap of honour once the result was confirmed.
"Silver is more precious for me than gold because it's been
such a long road to the final," Berinchyk told reporters.
"My opponent was very good but I gave everything I had in my
previous bout. I couldn't show my best today."
Sotolongo's teenage team mate, the thrilling Robeisy Ramirez
Carrazana, has a chance of a second Cuban gold on Sunday, t o go
alongside two bronze medals won in the bantamweight and
lightweight categories.
Berinchyk's colleague Vasyl Lomachenko can add to the gold
won by Ukrainian heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk, with whom Berinchyk
appears to share the same barber.
Losing semi-finalists in the light-welterweight class,
Vincenzo Mangiacapre of Italy and Munkh-Erdene Uranchimeg of
Mongolia, returned to the arena on Saturday to accept their
bronze medals.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Greg
Stutchbury and Michael Holden)